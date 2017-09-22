Family calls about break-in, waits almost 24 hours for officer

One Kansas City family said that, after their home was ransacked, they called 911 but never got an officer to come out until the next day.

According to police, it was just a difficult day to get out to the family.

Carolyn and her husband have lived in the home for 30 years.

The couple left for lunch in the early afternoon and came back to find a window shattered and their home trashed.

She estimates that at least $20,000 worth of jewelry and watches had been stolen.

While the act itself feels like a violation, the hours they waited for police to come is their concern.

Police received the call at about 4:32 p.m.

Carolyn told the dispatchers that the home had been burglarized, but the suspect wasn't there and no one was hurt. Dispatchers took the report, but told her they didn't know when someone would be able to come out.

At 5:52, she called again to check. However, she was told that there were no vehicles available.

At 7:12 p.m., she made another call and got the same answer.

By 9:17 p.m., her son in law was at the home and checking in. They were told, once again, no vehicles were available. "Same story," Carolyn recalled. "'We've had a really bad day. We'll get to you as soon as we can.' And he finally asked, 'Will it be today?' and they said, 'Yes.' Well, between midnight and 6 o'clock in the morning is not exactly when I want someone here."

"I think there should have been a response of some sort and they should have someone answering the phone that can give a response," she said. "They may not be able to give a time, but there should be a better explanation."

They waited nearly five hours before they decided they had to cancel the call so they could finally go to bed. "I just kind of piled it back," she said. "They told us not to move anything, but we wanted to go to bed last night."

She said that, while she understands her situation may not have been a top priority, it makes her question calling 911 when dealing with something like this.

“I would not feel it would do any good,” she explained. “I've been through this 24 hours. I would feel very vulnerable.”

Police did come to the home at about 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, just under 24 hours from the original call.

The Kansas City Police Department said this is abnormal.

Seargent Kari Thompson told KCTV5 News that, normally, there would be an estimated time of arrival. However, due to a high call volume during the day, resources were not available.

She also said that it's a matter of priorities; whether a suspect is around, whether anyone is injured, and the type of call it is.

While Carolyn said she understands the reasoning behind why no one came out until the following day, she still said an effort should have been made to let them know they weren't forgotten.

"Well, I've been upset because I felt I had no contact, that I had not really talked to anyone that could make a decision," she said.

