LGBTQ students targeted during Olathe Northwest High School homecoming parade

Olathe Northwest High School is getting backlash because profanities were shouted at a group of students.

One mother says her daughter felt unsafe as things were thrown at her and her friends and people chanted "Make Olathe Northwest straight again" during the school's homecoming parade.

"Batches of people started saying hateful things phrases like: 'Kill yourself,' 'You're not welcome here,' 'We don't want you,'" one parent named Missy said, "and she called it the F-word."

School administrators are saying this behavior is not acceptable.

It happened Thursday, and the assistant superintendent of Olathe Public Schools says they began investigating right away. A letter was also sent home with students.

Students say as they walked the parade route some classmates threw things at them, booed them and called them derogatory names.

A tweet from the school's gender sexuality-alliance club's page shows Snapchat photos of club members and slurs used.

Attention #onwravens This is an unofficial announcement from the admin of this twitter. We are not afraid. We will continue to fight. pic.twitter.com/Cit8KqOBF2 — GSA ONW (@gsa_onw) September 22, 2017

The school district says they worked right away to make the victims feel safe.

An upset parent says there is no room for this behavior.

"It's upsetting and I don't understand," Missy said. "I'm like, there's no room for it. Why? I don't get it."

"What I explained to my daughter is it's probably ignorance," she said. "They don't understand. They fear. So communicate, educate your children and then talk about how would you feel."

The district says students who were involved will be punished.

"You're going to need this community and our families working on this ... it's going to take all of us to model acceptance, kindness and compassion and really help our students understand the power of their words and have some really good conversations," assistant superintendent Erin Dugan said.

Dugan says students were spoken to on Friday and a letter to the community went out as well.

Missy doesn't think that's enough. "Letters and emails are really easy," she said. "Next week, from what I understand, is a chance for these kids and I challenge the kids. This is your school. Show these GSA students what you're made of and go out there and be allies and show them that this is not OK and you're not a hateful school."

