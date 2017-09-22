Sixth suspect named in beating of Domino pizza delivery man in south Kansas City

A 19-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with a recent assault in south Kansas City of a pizza delivery man. (KCTV5)

A 19-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with a recent assault in south Kansas City of a pizza delivery man.

Ketrail Collins faces first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Five Kansas City residents, ages 18 to 20 years old, have already been charged in connection with the beating.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called to the area of 113th Street and Eastern Avenue after an abandoned vehicle with a Domino's Pizza sign on the roof was reported.

Police determined the vehicle belonged to a victim of a robbery in the 7400 block of Food Lane.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He had been struck by a baseball bat in the head and body. His vehicle, $30 and pizza were stolen from him.

At the hospital, the victim said there were five attackers. Surveillance video captured the incident. Suspects dragged the victim out of the car and beat him with a bat.

The suspects told police they participated in the robbery, its setup or the beating.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000 for each suspect.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.