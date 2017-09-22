KC man convicted for peddling drugs in parking lot outside Wilhelmina Gill Service Center

On Friday, a federal jury convicted a man who was arrested for peddling drugs in a parking lot outside a social service center in downtown Kansas City, Kansas.

Desmond S. Gaines, a 35-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted on federal charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, marijuana and PCP, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that police responded to a report of a man dressed all in red in the parking lot of the center at 645 Nebraska Ave. in Kansas City, Kan.

As officers pulled into the lot, Gaines got into a white Cadillac Deville.

While talking to police, Gaines shoved an officer and ran away carrying a black pouch. During the chase, he threw the pouch onto the roof of a building.

When Gaines was arrested, officers recovered the pouch, which contained crack, marijuana and PCP, as well as more than $500 in cash. They also found a .45 caliber HiPoint handgun in Gaines’ car.

Sentencing is set for December 7.

