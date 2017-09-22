Jury convicts Kansas City man in rape of 12-year-old girl - KCTV5

Jury convicts Kansas City man in rape of 12-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
Donald E. Riley's mugshot. (KCTV) Donald E. Riley's mugshot. (KCTV)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

On Thursday, a Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, the jury convicted 46-year-old Donald E. Riley of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree rape, and tampering with a victim.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30, 2017.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.