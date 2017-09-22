1-year-old Lawrence girl killed in accidental shooting - KCTV5

1-year-old Lawrence girl killed in accidental shooting

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Officers were called shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of North Michigan Street on a report of a shooting involving a 1-year-old. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 News) Officers were called shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of North Michigan Street on a report of a shooting involving a 1-year-old. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 News)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

A 1-year-old Lawrence girl was killed in an accidental shooting Friday morning, police say.

Officers were called shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of North Michigan Street on a report of a shooting involving a child.

Despite life-saving measures attempted by first responders, she died from the injuries sustained a short time later.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up the incident. 

Police say they are not currently looking for anyone involved in the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time. 

Neighbors say a young couple recently moved into the home. 

One neighbor said he was sorry to hear about what happened to the couple's baby.

"I was very very sad about that," said neighbor John Skubin. "Anytime a child loses their chance at life, it's a sad, sad thing. I've seen a lot of death in my time and children were always the worst."

