1-year-old killed in Lawrence shooting

A toddler was killed in shooting Friday morning in Lawrence, police say.

Officers were called shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of North Michigan Street on a report of a shooting involving a 1-year-old.

Despite life-saving measures attempted by first responders, the child died from the injuries sustained a short time later.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up the incident.

Police say they are not currently looking for anyone involved in the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.

