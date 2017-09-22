Customers in KC turn out to buy iPhone 8 on day of release

Friday was a big day for Apple and iPhone fans as the iPhone 8 was officially released.

So, KCTV5 News caught up with some people on the Plaza who got their hands on the new smartphone.

The excitement was buzzing at the Apple store on the plaza as people looked to trade in their old iPhones for the new one.

Customers were greeted by excited employees but, surprisingly, there were no long lines.

However, there was music, donuts, and coffee.

For some, the release was a reason to celebrate and show up early.

Brittany Hogan from KCK showed up early for her first iPhone ever.

“I’d been here since 4:30,” said Hogan. “I was going to go back home and go to sleep, but I said, ‘No, I might as well just stay. I’m already here.’”

Compared to past years, however, there weren’t many others who showed up early.

Demand for the iPhone 8 is down in the U.S. compared to last year’s iPhone 7.

The lack of a line was also because Apple set up appointments via text message for those purchasing ahead of time and told them to show up at certain times throughout the day.

“That was incredibly smooth,” said Lyndsey Magrone from Northland. “We just picked the best time for us and not take a huge chunk of our day to come down and get this.”

Once Magrone got her hands on the phone, she couldn’t wait to try the new features.

“The extra space,” Magrone explained. “My current phone didn’t have much space, so I’m looking forward to that and the new processor; the A11 is really fast.”

For experienced users, the decision between the iPhone X and iPhone 8 wasn’t so easy.

The iPhone X is set to be released on November 3 with pre-orders starting on October 27. It comes with a bigger price tag of $1,000 and more features.

“It was really tempting because it’s got great virtual reality stuff, so I want to see that in action,” one customer said.

The store said they will see thousands of customers over the weekend.

If you want to get your hands on the new phone, the good news is that the store will be open until 9 p.m.

The bad news is that no more appointments can be made online. You will have to come into the store and they’ll set up an appointment for you to come back and buy the phone.

