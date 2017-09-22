Customers in KC turn out to buy iPhone 8 on day of release

An argument broke out after a woman complained about a service dog being allowed inside a Delaware restaurant.More >
An argument broke out after a woman complained about a service dog being allowed inside a Delaware restaurant.More >
Lenexa leaders say they are trying to make the city more bike friendly, but they ran into a roadblock. A new ordinance says cyclists in the city now have to walk their bike when near the city center, city hall, the parking garage and the rec center.More >
Lenexa leaders say they are trying to make the city more bike friendly, but they ran into a roadblock. A new ordinance says cyclists in the city now have to walk their bike when near the city center, city hall, the parking garage and the rec center.More >
The son of a woman found dead in a suburban Chicago health club two days after she entered the facility wants more information about her death.More >
The son of a woman found dead in a suburban Chicago health club two days after she entered the facility wants more information about her death.More >
A 4-year-old Florida girl has died after accidentally pulling the trigger of a gun when she reached into her grandmother's purse for candy.More >
A 4-year-old Florida girl has died after accidentally pulling the trigger of a gun when she reached into her grandmother's purse for candy.More >
Late Thursday night, police found a brother and sister that were reported missing after the sister allegedly shot their father in the back of the head Sunday.More >
Late Thursday night, police found a brother and sister that were reported missing after the sister allegedly shot their father in the back of the head Sunday.More >
There's a new incentive for a woman accused of defecating in one Colorado neighborhood to come forward -- a year's supply of toilet paper.More >
There's a new incentive for a woman accused of defecating in one Colorado neighborhood to come forward -- a year's supply of toilet paper.More >
A Kansas City, MO woman is in the hospital after being shot by her son on Thursday. The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. behind the Dollar General store located on southbound 291 Highway near Orchard Avenue, which is just south of 152 Highway.More >
A Kansas City, MO woman is in the hospital after being shot by her son on Thursday. The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. behind the Dollar General store located on southbound 291 Highway near Orchard Avenue, which is just south of 152 Highway.More >
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >
Two people have died following an incident in the parking lot of Kensington Park in KCK.More >
Two people have died following an incident in the parking lot of Kensington Park in KCK.More >