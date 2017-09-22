One person killed after crash near Johnson County Community College

Overland Park police responded to an injury accident at 11:16 a.m. Friday on College Boulevard at Westgate involving two vehicles. (Chopper5)

One person has died after a crash near Johnson County Community College.

Investigators say one vehicle was traveling west on College Boulevard approaching Westgate. A second vehicle was south on Westgate and entered the intersection on a green light.

The vehicle heading west did not stop at the red light and struck the southbound vehicle in the intersection, police say.

Occupants of the southbound vehicle were both taken to an area hospital. The driver of the westbound vehicle died from their injuries.

The Overland Park Traffic Safety Unit says they will continue to investigate the wreck.

If you have any information regarding this crash you are asked to call 913-895-6413.

