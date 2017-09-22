One person critically injured after crash near Johnson County Community College

The two-vehicle crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Friday near College and Westgate in Overland Park. (Chopper5)

A crash near Johnson County Community College leaves one person critically injured.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Friday near College and Westgate in Overland Park.

Two other people were treated for minor injuries.

