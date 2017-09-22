One person critically injured after crash near Johnson County Co - KCTV5

One person critically injured after crash near Johnson County Community College

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
The two-vehicle crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Friday near College and Westgate in Overland Park. (Chopper5) The two-vehicle crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Friday near College and Westgate in Overland Park. (Chopper5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A crash near Johnson County Community College leaves one person critically injured.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Friday near College and Westgate in Overland Park.

Two other people were treated for minor injuries. 

