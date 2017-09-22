Student who brought antique pistol to New Mark Middle School mea - KCTV5

Student who brought antique pistol to New Mark Middle School meant no harm, district says

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
A North Kansas City School District middle school is notifying parents after a student brought an antique pistol to school Friday.

The principal at New Mark Middle School, 515 NE 106th St., says the gun was not loaded. School leaders say no students were in danger but are reminding families that no guns of any kind are allowed on district property.

Other students reported the situation, and school officials had the pistol before the start of classes.

Parents received a letter Friday morning letting families know that one student had been found with an antique pistol. School officials say other students reported it to the administration before the school day started.

"I encourage each of you to talk to your student about the importance of not bringing anything to school that can be seen as a danger to others," principal Terri Sherry wrote in the letter to parents.

The district says the situation was not dangerous. Many parents are relieved but also concerned about the incident.

The district says their security protocols worked as planned. The school adds that the student did not intend any harm and that the administration is addressing the issue.

