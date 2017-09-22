Prosecutor files felony murder charge after Kansas City, KS woman killed in crash

Shannon Keithley died after a crash on Aug. 18 when her SUV hit a concrete pillar on Leavenworth Road at Interstate 635. (Angie Ricono/KCTV5 News)

Orlando Taylor, 35, was already facing rape and burglary charges in the case.

Prosecutors in Wyandotte County have filed murder charges and the family of the victim says they are grateful but still heartbroken.

Orlando Taylor, 35, was already facing rape and burglary charges in the case.

Shannon Keithley died after a crash on Aug. 18 when her SUV hit a concrete pillar on Leavenworth Road at Interstate 635.

Keithley had been on the phone with 911 minutes before the crash telling dispatchers she had been robbed and raped.

Under Kansas law, a first-degree murder charge can be brought in "the killing of a human being committed ... in the commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from an inherently dangerous felony."

Keithley’s family made a very public push for additional charges when Taylor was originally charged with the burglary and rape charges.

“No words. I have no words. I am extremely disappointed,” said Heather Isbell, Shannon’s sister.

“The chain reaction! He started the dominoes! He started that chain reaction that created her death!” said Angelia Savorelli, Shannon’s sister.

Shannon Keithley's sisters argued she would not normally be driving erratically on the road in the early morning dark hours and she always wore a seatbelt.

Angelia Savorelli released the following statement on Friday:

“I am so relieved. It’s so sad though, that his decision to break in there and do what he did to her will ruin his life, then stole her life, and wrecked a family’s joy. She was such an asset to our community. So heartbreaking and bittersweet. Justice for Shannon.”

911 calls for help

Shannon Keithley's death and calls for help have prompted an ongoing investigation at KCTV5 News.

Kansas City, Ks police have revealed Shannon Keithley made a call around 3:30 a.m. when Taylor was allegedly attacking her. She was not able to tell dispatchers her address. Police say they couldn’t find her because she was on a wireless phone.

She made a second call just after 5 a.m. when she escaped. She was actually on the phone with dispatchers reporting the rape and robbery when she crashed.

Ninety-percent of all 911 calls in the KCK dispatch center are wireless. Call takers only see a number. They don’t see a name or fixed address, and the information displayed on screens is often not accurate.

KCTV5 is testing wireless carriers throughout the region and sharing advice from dispatch centers. They say to try and give your location information as one of the first critical pieces of information if you are on a wireless phone.

