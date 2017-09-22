86th Plaza Art Fair to highlight Kansas City's creative culture

The event features more than 240 participating artists, more than 50 musicians performing on three live stages and 25 restaurant booths. (KCTV5)

The beloved Plaza Art Fair kicks off on Friday.

Now in its 86th year, the fair is a beloved Kansas City tradition that celebrates the city’s creative culture.

The event features more than 240 participating artists, more than 50 musicians performing on three live stages and 25 restaurant booths.

The fair encompasses nine city blocks at the Country Club Plaza. Several streets surrounding the Plaza will be shut down during the event to accommodate for walkers and to make room for festival booths and tents.

Ward Parkway will be closed from Central Street to Pennsylvania Avenue. Broadway will be closed from 47th Street to Ward Parkway. Central Street will be closed from Nichols Road to Ward Parkway. Nichols Road will be closed from Wyandotte Street to Pennsylvania Avenue. Parts of Pennsylvania Street will also be closed in the area.

The event runs through the entire weekend with hours varying each day.

Friday from 5–10 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Admission to the fair is free, dogs are welcome and officials say the fair will go on, rain or shine.

Plaza shops and restaurants will be open during the fair.

