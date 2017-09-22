Family rescued from burning home near 37th, Agnes - KCTV5

Family rescued from burning home near 37th, Agnes

A father, mother and son had to be rescued from the house. (KCTV5) A father, mother and son had to be rescued from the house. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO

Emergency crews rescued a family from their home after it burst into flames early Friday morning.

The fire started before 5:25 a.m. near 37th Street and Agnes Avenue.

A father, mother and son had to be rescued from the house.

Rescuers broke out a window during the rescue.

Fire crews say the family was awoken by the smoke detectors in their home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

