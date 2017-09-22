Family rescued from burning home near 37th, Agnes

Two people were found dead in the parking lot of Kensington Park in KCK.More >
Lenexa leaders say they are trying to make the city more bike friendly, but they ran into a roadblock. A new ordinance says cyclists in the city now have to walk their bike when near the city center, city hall, the parking garage and the rec center.More >
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >
A 4-year-old Florida girl has died after accidentally pulling the trigger of a gun when she reached into her grandmother's purse for candy.More >
Liberty police are investigating a shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. It happened behind a Dollar General store located on southbound 291 Highway near Orchard Avenue, which is just south of 152 Highway. Police have no information on the condition of the victim. They have not released any suspect information.More >
Northbound Interstate-435 is closed at Truman Road due to a fatal accident.More >
President Donald Trump's childhood home in New York had some new occupants over the weekend - refugees who shared their stories as a way to draw attention to the refugee crisis as the United Nations General Assembly convenes with Trump in attendance.More >
A man was rushed to the hospital after attempting to sell an item went wrong early Thursday morning. It happened before 2:55 a.m. at the Arbor Square Apartments, located at 7613 Flint Street.More >
