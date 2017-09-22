Parents, 5-year-old son rescued from roof of burning home near 37th, Agnes

A father, mother and son had to be rescued from the house. (KCTV5)

Emergency crews rescued a family from their home after it burst into flames early Friday morning.

The fire started before 5:25 a.m. near 37th Street and Agnes Avenue.

Firefighters say the father and mother were sleeping in the master bedroom when the fire started. They were awoken by smoke detectors and ran to the next room to grab their five-year-old son.

Officials say a majority of the fire was on the home's lower floor and blocked the door.

The family was forced to the home's second floor where they had to break a window to get onto the roof.

Fire crews used a ladder to get the family to safety.

Rescuers broke out a window during the rescue.

A dog and six kittens were also rescued from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Firefighters say a second fire broke out at a home nearby while they rescued the family. They say smoke detectors woke up people in that fire as well.

Officials say they have thousands of smoke detectors to give away and will even install them for free. Residents can call the department or can pick up smoke detectors at their Independence and Woodland Avenues fire station.

