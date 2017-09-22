Firefighters battle flames at home near Smart, Bales

Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke coming from the home. (KCTV5)

Emergency crews in Kansas City responded to a two-alarm fire at a home early Friday morning.

The fire started at about 12:28 a.m. at a home in the 3500 block of Smart Avenue.

Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke coming from the home.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the house when the fire started.

