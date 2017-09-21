New police chief says something must be done on 911 system

Kansas City's new police chief is addressing a problem with our city's 911 system.

Chief Rick Smith says something has to be done.

He says dispatchers have worked over 11,000 hours in mandatory overtime since the beginning of the year.

"In 2016, our Communications Unit answered 1,202,589 calls," Smith said. "While we also have a great need for more officers, getting the Communications Unit adequately staffed is one of my highest priorities right now, and the Board of Police Commissioners have indicated it’s theirs, as well."

The average wait time for callers in July was 24 seconds and the call center is short 14 people.

You can apply for a job here.

