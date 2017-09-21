Seoul media say North might test nuke in Pacific

Two people were found dead in the parking lot of Kensington Park in KCK.More >
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >
A man was rushed to the hospital after attempting to sell an item went wrong early Thursday morning. It happened before 2:55 a.m. at the Arbor Square Apartments, located at 7613 Flint Street.More >
Northbound Interstate-435 is closed at Truman Road due to a fatal accident.More >
A father and his daughter have been charged in connection with the assault Tuesday of a Ruskin High student at the school in south Kansas City. Josiah Wright told police he pulled the victim off his chair in order to allow his daughter to assault him.More >
The man accused of killing an off-duty Lee's Summit police officer made his first court appearance on Thursday.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a report that someone put a suspicious device under a vehicle in the Northland.More >
Lenexa leaders say they are trying to make the city more bike friendly, but they ran into a roadblock. A new ordinance says cyclists in the city now have to walk their bike when near the city center, city hall, the parking garage and the rec center.More >
A man who won a $338 million Powerball jackpot was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child.More >
Oklahoma City police officers who opened fire on a man in front of his home as he approached them holding a metal pipe didn't hear witnesses yelling that he was deaf, a department official said Wednesday.More >
