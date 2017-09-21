Organization raises awareness on “usual” places kids are hiding drugs

Kids are smart and that means parents need to educate their selves more than ever - especially when it comes to drugs and alcohol.

Prevention Specialist with an Arizona based organization, Not my Kid, Shane Watson said there are items available that make it easy for parents to overlook drugs or paraphernalia in their child’s bedroom.

“There’s things that can be improvised, and there’s professionally made devices too. Some improvised places could be in hollowed out books, hidden up in a toe of a shoe. Things like that. There’s also professional pieces of concealment devices that can be in household products,” Watson said.

The organization uses a mock teenagers bedroom to open up parent’s eyes on what to look for.

On display was a bottle of water. The bottom twisted off and drugs could be hidden inside.

There was also a highlighter that doubled as a concealed “pipe”.

“This is something we can’t afford to get wrong with a lot of the drugs that are available today. One mistake could be the last mistake that a child makes,” Watson said.

According to the organization, nearly 40 percent of students have used marijuana one or more times.

“This is something where if we can get a child help as quickly as possible the odds begin to swing in our favor that they’re not going to become and addict,” Watson said.

Parents can also purchase a First Check Kit available in any pharmacy.

This allows them to do an at home drug test in the privacy of their home.

