Woman shot in Liberty, police make arrest

Liberty police are investigating a shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police say a woman was shot by a man, who was later arrested by police.

It happened behind a Dollar General store located on southbound 291 Highway near Orchard Avenue, which is just south of 152 Highway.

The arrest was made near the Dickey's BBQ location in the area.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police have no information on the condition of the victim.