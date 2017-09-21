Woman hospitalized after being shot son, police make arrest

A Kansas City, MO woman is in the hospital after being shot by her son on Thursday.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. behind the Dollar General store located on southbound 291 Highway near Orchard Avenue, which is just south of 152 Highway.

Police say a woman, 65, was shot by her 41-year-old son.

Officers later arrested the man near the Dickey's BBQ location in the area.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. She is in serious condition.

Police have not said why the man shot his mother.

