Independence man receives four consecutive 20-year prison terms for child-sex abuse

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

An Independence man has received four consecutive 20-year prison sentences for child sex abuse. 

Michael S. McNurlin, 53, was sentenced on Thursday. 

McNurlin was convicted of four counts of child-sex abuse on July 25, 2017. 

The boy was 10 years old at the time of the crimes, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. 

