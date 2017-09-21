Students disciplined by school after swastika photo spreads on social media

St. Teresa's Academy says it has disciplined a group of students for an online post of a swastika at a party.

The photo has made its rounds on social media and students at the school are talking about it.

One student says her mother was upset and called to speak with school officials.

That photo shows students from the all-girls school turn red solo cups into a hateful symbol, school officials confirming the incident on Thursday. The cups were placed into a swastika sign.

The students in the photo were also consuming alcohol at a party that was after school hours and off campus. School officials did not say where the gathering took place, but Kansas City police were involved in their investigation.

KCTV5 spoke to a parent on campus that said she’s confident that school officials will handle the situation, but alumni are outrage.

“It’s not a funny thing," said Caitlin Corcoran, who graduated from the school. "It’s not a distasteful joke. It’s a symbol of hate and especially since one of our alumni was murdered by a Nazi three years ago outside of village shalom and this is an something we should just pass over.”

School officials released a statement today it read in part, “St. Teresa is an inclusive community where young girls of all backgrounds thrive.”

