Park Hill School District: Police investigating after reports of man approaching children

The Park Hill School District said the Kansas City Police Department is investigating following multiple reports of a man "inappropriately approaching children."

The district published a safety alert on its Website on Thursday afternoon.

Full message:

The Kansas City Police Department shared with us that they are investigating multiple reports about a man inappropriately approaching children. They do not yet know if the reports are about the same man, and they could not share more details without jeopardizing their investigation. We want to make sure all area families are watching out for suspicious behavior and supervising students at their school bus stops. We sent safety tips to all district parents and staff.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

