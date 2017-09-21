City council to give final verdict on new KCI developer

During the Airport and Finance and Government Joint Committee meeting, city leaders were briefed on how the Airport Selection Committee chose Edgemoor. (KCTV5)

The fate of the new Kansas City International Airport project is now in the city council's hands.

Council members are expected to decide whether or not to approve Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate LLC as the preferred development team for the project.

During the Airport and Finance and Government Joint Committee meeting, city leaders were briefed on how the Airport Selection Committee chose Edgemoor.

"I've said all along a world-class city deserves a world-class airport," Councilman Jermaine Reed said.

The recommended firm gave a presentation before committee member began discussing their vote.

"The selection committee has made their decision, everybody doesn't have to love it but we do need to move on," Kansas City Mayor Sly James said.

Multiple people voiced concerns about the selection committee’s recommendation but most were willing to advance the process.

"Despite the fact that I didn't get what I want, I'm willing to move forward on this,” Councilman Dan Fowler said. “I'll vote yes."

Not everyone was a fan of the chosen firm. All but one member voted yes.

Councilman Lee Barnes Jr. says the committee is suggesting Edgemoor do things that other proposers offered up, and that’s not the right way to do business. He says won't change his vote.

"If we're honest with the people and do what is right I think the people will be able to say, ’Okay, yeah, we can go with the city,’ and I just don't think we made the right decision at this point," Barnes said.

The city council’s decision is expected to be announced at about 5 p.m.

