NB I-435, left lane of SB closed at Truman after fatal accident

Northbound Interstate-435 is closed at Truman Road due to a fatal accident.

The accident happened at about 1:30 p.m.

Officials have also closed the left lane of southbound I-435 at Truman due to the accident.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the accident or what caused it.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

