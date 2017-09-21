Motorcyclist hits barriers, dies during accident on NB I-435 at Truman

Northbound Interstate-435 is closed at Truman Road due to a fatal accident. (Twitter/MoDOT)

A motorcycle driver is dead after losing control and driving into a barrier on a Kansas City interstate on Thursday.

The accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate-435 at Truman Road.

Authorities say a motorcycle was traveling north on I-435 when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and left the left side of the roadway.

The driver and the motorcycle went through the barrier cables and landed in the grass median.

Officials declared the driver dead at the scene.

Northbound I-435 was closed while authorities investigated the scene. The left lane of southbound I-435 at Truman was also closed due to the accident.

