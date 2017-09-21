KCPD search for missing and endangered woman, 70 - KCTV5

KCPD search for missing and endangered woman, 70

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Kansas City are searching for a woman who they believe is endangered.

Betty Porter, 70, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of 100th Terrace and McGee Street. 

Porter is described as being 5-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighing 120 lbs. Police say she was wearing a crème color sweater over a yellow and white striped shirt, blue jeans, carrying a peach bag and a sewing bag.

Police say Porter has been diagnosed with dementia. 

Anyone with information about Porter is asked to call 911.

