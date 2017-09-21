Child injured in accidental shooting at 61st, Blue Ridge

Police say the child has non-life threatening injuries. (KCTV5)

Police say a child is hurt after being accidentally shot on Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 12:14 p.m. in the 8700 block of E 61st Terrace.

Police say the child has non-life threatening injuries.

Officers do not know who shot the child.

The child's age has not been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

