Child injured in accidental shooting at 61st, Blue Ridge

Two people were found dead in the parking lot of Kensington Park in KCK.More >
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >
A man was rushed to the hospital after attempting to sell an item went wrong early Thursday morning. It happened before 2:55 a.m. at the Arbor Square Apartments, located at 7613 Flint Street.More >
A father and his daughter have been charged in connection with the assault Tuesday of a Ruskin High student at the school in south Kansas City. Josiah Wright told police he pulled the victim off his chair in order to allow his daughter to assault him.More >
A person of interest is in custody in connection to the shooting death of Lee's Summit police officer Thomas Orr.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a report that someone put a suspicious device under a vehicle in the Northland.More >
A man who won a $338 million Powerball jackpot was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child.More >
Lenexa leaders say they are trying to make the city more bike friendly, but they ran into a roadblock. A new ordinance says cyclists in the city now have to walk their bike when near the city center, city hall, the parking garage and the rec center.More >
Oklahoma City police officers who opened fire on a man in front of his home as he approached them holding a metal pipe didn't hear witnesses yelling that he was deaf, a department official said Wednesday.More >
NEW YORK (AP) — A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during Wednesday's game against Minnesota, leading some players to call for protective netting to be extended. The Yankees said the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment, and New York manager Joe Girardi said he had been told by team security that she was OK. The game was delayed for about 4 minutes while she was attended to and then carried from the seat...More >
