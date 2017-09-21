Teen killed after minivan hits tree in Pettis County, MO

The crash happened about 7:55 a.m. on Missouri Route-Y to the east of Fairway Drive. (AP)

A Pettis County, MO teen is dead after their van lost control and hit a tree on Wednesday.

The crash happened about 7:55 a.m. on Missouri Route-Y to the east of Fairway Drive.

Police say 16-year-old Jack Tague, of Sedalia, MO, was driving a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country. They say Jack tried to pass another vehicle and lost control of the van.

The minivan drove off the road and hit a tree.

Jordan Sparks, a 15-year-old passenger from Sedalia, MO, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Jordan was not wearing a seatbelt. They say Jack was wearing his seatbelt.

