Johnson County inmate arrested after June escape

An escaped Johnson County inmate was arrested Thursday after being on the lam for nearly four months.

Kyle Mason, 29, of Prairie Village was arrested at about 9:50 a.m. and charged with felony aggravated escape, felony probation violation and misdemeanor theft.

Mason walked away from the Johnson County Department of Corrections Residential Center, a work release program, on June 4.

Court records show Mason was being held at the facility for a level eight felony conviction.

