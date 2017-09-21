Johnson County inmate arrested after June escape

Two people were found dead in the parking lot of Kensington Park in KCK.More >
A man was rushed to the hospital after attempting to sell an item went wrong early Thursday morning. It happened before 2:55 a.m. at the Arbor Square Apartments, located at 7613 Flint Street.More >
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >
A father and his daughter have been charged in connection with the assault Tuesday of a Ruskin High student at the school in south Kansas City. Josiah Wright told police he pulled the victim off his chair in order to allow his daughter to assault him.More >
A person of interest is in custody in connection to the shooting death of Lee's Summit police officer Thomas Orr.More >
NEW YORK (AP) — A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during Wednesday's game against Minnesota, leading some players to call for protective netting to be extended. The Yankees said the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment, and New York manager Joe Girardi said he had been told by team security that she was OK. The game was delayed for about 4 minutes while she was attended to and then carried from the seat...More >
A man who won a $338 million Powerball jackpot was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child.More >
A Missouri couple who accidentally dropped a $3,000 engagement ring into a pond has had a chance to redo their engagement proposal on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"More >
Franklin police officers found Kyle Shepard lying on the ground outside when they were called to a condominium complex on Downs Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.More >
Oklahoma City police officers who opened fire on a man in front of his home as he approached them holding a metal pipe didn't hear witnesses yelling that he was deaf, a department official said Wednesday.More >
