Police investigate suspicious device under vehicle at 109th, Ditzler

Police in Kansas City are investigating a report that someone put a suspicious device under a vehicle in the Northland.

It happened about 7:25 a.m. in the area of NE 109th Terrace and N Ditzler Avenue.

Police say an area resident reported seeing a person put a suspicious device under their car.

