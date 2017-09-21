Man shot, hospitalized when sale goes bad in Shawnee

It happened about 12:30 a.m. at the Arbor Square Apartments, located at 7613 Flint Street. (KCTV5)

A man was rushed to the hospital after attempting to sell an item went wrong early Thursday morning.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. at the Arbor Square Apartments, located at 7613 Flint Street.

Police say a man had contacted someone, wanting to sell them an item.

When the victim left his apartment, two black men confronted him. A struggle began and one of the suspects, armed with a handgun, shot the victim.

The suspects fled the scene. Officers tried to use dogs to track the two suspects but were unable to find them.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

Authorities called the Johnson County Crime Lab to process the scene.

The shooting comes shortly after the Shawnee Police Department announced an “Internet Purchase Exchange” location for those in the city who want to buy and sell things from people online.

Department officials encouraged citizens to meet at their parking lot on Renner Road to conduct sales. The lot is monitored so if anything does happen, it would be caught on the security cameras and officers would be only steps away.

