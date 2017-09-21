Sporting KC beats Red Bulls 2-1 to win 4th US Open Cup title - KCTV5

Sporting KC beats Red Bulls 2-1 to win 4th US Open Cup title

Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Latif Blessing scored midway through the first half, Daniel Salloi added a breakaway goal in the second and Sporting Kansas City held on to beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Wednesday night for its fourth U.S. Open Cup title.

The fast-paced match featured plenty of chances by both Major League Soccer clubs, but it was the pint-sized Blessing whose header in the 25th minute that put Sporting KC ahead to stay.

The Red Bulls' Michael Murillo had just won a free kick, but Kansas City quickly cleared and went on the counter-attack. Graham Zusi got the ball on the wing, and the U.S. national team mainstay curled in a cross that the Blessing managed to connect with between four defenders.

