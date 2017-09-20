2 dead, one hurt after incident in Kensington Park in KCK

Two people were found dead in the parking lot of Kensington Park in KCK.

Police say two people died and one person was injured.

The initial call came out as a shooting, but on scene, police did not say how the victims were killed.

Police are also unsure if the victims are connected in anyway.

Kansas City, KS police chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the bodies around 8 p.m.

