2 bodies, one dead, found on 29th, State in KCK

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after two bodies were found at 29th Street and State Avenue in KCK. 

One of the bodies was declared dead, while the second person discovered is in critical condition. 

Kansas City, KS police chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the bodies around 8 p.m. 

