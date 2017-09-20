New Home Run King! Royals' Moustakas sets franchise record with #37

New Home Run King! Royals' Moustakas sets franchise record with - KCTV5

TORONTO (KCTV) -

For the second straight night, history was made from a Kansas City Royals home run. 

Third baseman Mike Moustakas hit home run 37, sending him past Steve Balboni's record that was set in 1985. 

Moustakas' home run came off Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Carlos Ramirez. 

On Tuesday, Alex Gordon's home run set a new single season record for most home runs hit collectively during a season. 

