Uptick in crime can be seen on 71 Highway in Kansas City

Gunfire is becoming a regular occurrence on Kansas City's 71 Highway.

On Tuesday night, another person turned up at a hospital after a shooting that he told police happened on the highway.

It's been a violent summer in Kansas City, with homicide rates on track to beat last year's numbers. The uptick in crime can be seen in most areas including a well-traveled stretch of Kansas City roadway.

Investigators say a man was driving along 71 Highway when a bullet blasted through his passenger side door and hit him. He was not seriously hurt.

This was just the latest in a string of gunfire incidents along 71 Highway over the last few weeks. In one of them, a man was found dead inside his car near 71 and Meyer.

There have been at least seven reported cases in the last month.

However police say none of them are linked.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.