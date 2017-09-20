Man, 22, charged in connection to shooting death of Lee's Summit police officer

A person of interest is in custody in connection to the shooting death of Lee's Summit police officer Thomas Orr.

Sean D. Steward, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting happened on Aug. 30 on the back patio of Californos, located at 4124 Pennsylvania Avenue in Westport.

A witness indicated they saw the suspect fire the gun, according to court records.

The shooting happened after one man struck another in the face, causing him to fall to the floor, the court document added.

Kansas City police say the individual was taken into custody on a separate investigation.

