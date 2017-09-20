Man accused of killing off duty police officer makes first court appearance

The man accused of killing an off-duty Lee's Summit police officer made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Sean D. Steward, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting happened on Aug. 20 on the back patio of Californos, located at 4124 Pennsylvania Avenue in Westport.

Orr's friends said the officer was full of light and life and loved to give back to the community.

“The main thing was like his infectious smile, everybody loved his smile and talked about his dimples," said Kelly Walker, who got to know Orr as brothers through Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.

A witness indicated they saw the suspect fire the gun, according to court records.

The shooting happened after one man struck another in the face, causing him to fall to the floor, the court document added.

Lee's Summit Police Chief Travis Ford said he's grateful for the work that's done, but the investigation is not over.

"I'm encouraged by news of charges related to Thomas Orr's murder, but the investigation is not conclude," he tweeted. "Witnesses are needed!"

Kansas City police say the individual was taken into custody on a separate investigation.

This is not the first time Steward has faced criminal charges.

Steward faced multiple Clay County criminal charges in 2014, one of which landed him a three-year prison sentence.

In July of 2015, Steward was sentenced to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to resisting arrest while creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. The case was initially filed in May 2014. He was later granted parole.

Steward was also convicted in five other Clay County cases for traffic violations and possession of marijuana in 2014. He spent 30 days in jail for those crimes.

During an arraignment on Thursday, a not guilty plea was entered by the judge on Steward's behalf.

