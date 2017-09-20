Man, 22, charged in connection to shooting death of Lee's Summit - KCTV5

Man, 22, charged in connection to shooting death of Lee's Summit police officer

Posted: Updated:
Thomas Orr Thomas Orr
Sean Steward Sean Steward
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -

A person of interest is in custody in connection to the shooting death of Lee's Summit police officer Thomas Orr. 

Sean D. Steward, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. 

The shooting happened on Aug. 20 on the back patio of Californos, located at 4124 Pennsylvania Avenue in Westport. 

A witness indicated they saw the suspect fire the gun, according to court records.

The shooting happened after one man struck another in the face, causing him to fall to the floor, the court document added. 

Lee's Summit Police Chief Travis Ford said he's grateful for the work that's done, but the investigation is not over. 

"I'm encouraged by news of charges related to Thomas Orr's murder, but the investigation is not conclude," he tweeted. "Witnesses are needed!"

Kansas City police say the individual was taken into custody on a separate investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.