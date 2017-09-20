Police investigating shooting near Kansas City Municipal Court - KCTV5

Police investigating shooting near Kansas City Municipal Court

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a shooting at East 11th Street and Cherry Street. 

A man suffered life-threatening injuries during the shooting. 

The address is near the Kansas City Municipal Court. 

Investigators believe individuals may have been shooting at each other in separate vehicles. 

