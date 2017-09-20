Lawrence discussion aims to educate others about sanctuary cities

Across the country, people are talking about sanctuary cities and if they should even be legal. And in Lawrence Wednesday night, another conversation will take place to educate people about them. (AP)

Across the country, people are talking about sanctuary cities and if they should even be legal. And in Lawrence Wednesday night, another conversation will take place to educate people about them.

The people behind the conversation say they’ve been working on this for more than a year now. The hope is to educate people about the history of sanctuary and what it looks like in cities and campuses.

Marta Caminero-Santagelo, with the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at the University of Kansas, says this all began around promoting a study on Latinos and the meaning of sanctuary. She says the forum is to promote a community-wide discussion and to dispel rumors or confusion about the purpose of sanctuary cities and campuses.

While the event has been in the works more than a year, she says it feels particularly pressing now.

"There's been a lot of conversation about sanctuary cities, and Jeff Sessions cracking down on sanctuary cities and the court ruling about cutting funding from sanctuary cities ... Trump pulling back DACA. So there's a lot of anxiety and discussion, and we sort of want to be pulling the energy of that discussion into the room," Caminero-Santagelo said.

If you’re interested in attending that forum, it’s at the Lawrence Public Library from 7-9 p.m. at 707 Vermont St.

The forum will begin with panelists discussing sanctuary efforts and movements past and present, and what sanctuary means today.

The panelists include:

Hilary Cunningham, associate professor of anthropology at the University of Toronto

Rev. Laurie Anderson, Kansas City New Sanctuary Movement

Alejandro Caceres, immigration organizer at Grassroots Leadership in Austin, Texas

Paula Console-Soican, assistant professor of English and Donnelly College in Kansas City, KS

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.