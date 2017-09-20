Developers break ground on next phase in Lenexa City Center mixed-use project

The new mixed-use project called "The District" will fill the entire block from 87th Street to Renner Road, adding to the Lenexa City Center 20/20 plan. (KCTV5)

A ground-breaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the new 300,000-square-foot project.

According to Lenexa Mayor Mike Boehm, this is another step in the development of the City Center, one that encompasses the dreams and vision of the city's residents.

"It's been a 20 year process. And through it all, our residents have held fast to the vision and supported the expenditures of funds and have dealt with construction traffic and lane closures and reconfigurations of 87th Street. They are as excited as we are, which is a great thing for our community," Boehm said.

According to developer Keith Copaken, it will include 175 luxury residential units, a 30,000-square-foot desired retail component, as well as 45,000-square-feet of office space.

"It's really based on the demand that we see in the market, the void of supply in the market, and then the strong residential market that is City Center," Copaken said.

Plans are to have the site constructed by May 2019.

And this wont be the last ground breaking. According to Boehm, there is still a lot of ground breaking and building over years to come.

