KCI car lot where body found should've been checked nightly

A private firm operating the parking lots for Kansas City International Airport says the lot where the remains of a man sat undiscovered for eight months was supposed to be checked every night.

The Kansas City Star reports that airport police found the body of 53-year-old Randy Potter in a vehicle in Economy Lot B last week, when someone called to report a bad smell. Kansas City police say it appears Potter died by suicide but provided no details.

City officials and representatives with private firm SP+ say they're investigating how Potter's truck remained in the lot for so long. The airport's contract with SP+ requires a license plate inventory of all vehicles in the lots every night.

It's unclear if Potter's vehicle was ever recorded in an inventory.

