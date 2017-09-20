New butterfly garden, labyrinth bring tranquil space to Hyde Park

After nearly five months of work, the project will officially open to the public at about 5:30 p.m. (KCTV5/Brett Hacker)

A beautiful and winged project, months in the making, will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday in Hyde Park.

The space near 37th Street and Gillham Road has been transformed from a simple grassy area to a vibrant labyrinth and butterfly garden.

After nearly five months of work, the project will officially open to the public at about 5:30 p.m.

Andrew Johnson, of The Pilgrim Center, is the director of the project says he hopes the garden will improve the park and the surrounding area.

The garden is the first of its kind in the Kansas City area. Labyrinths were constructed often in ancient times as places of meditation and quiet contemplation. In an area like Hyde Park, such peace and tranquility is often needed.

Over the past four months, the labyrinths design was constructed and filled with all types of plants, known to attract butterflies. The goal, to offer a place that will rid the community of any anxieties and be a place to find comfort in the midst of city life.

Johnson says the garden will greatly benefit people’s mental health.

“We have space to set aside for commerce, recreation, and government, and I think those are all important parts of society, but we don’t have a lot of space to set aside for peace,” Johnson said.

In total, the garden and labyrinth cost nearly $25,000 to build.

Year-to-year upkeep will be taken care of by The Pilgrim Center, which is located just up the street.

