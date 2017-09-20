Father, daughter charged in Ruskin High attack on ex-boyfriend

A father and his daughter have been charged in connection with the assault Tuesday of a Ruskin High student at the school in south Kansas City.

Josiah S. Wright, 38, faces first-degree assault, while Jonay L. Wright, 17, faces second-degree domestic assault.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the school on East 111th Street just after noon and found the victim unconscious on the floor.

Witnesses told them that Jonay Wright, the victim's ex-girlfriend, and her father Josiah Wright had attacked the victim, kicking and hitting him in the head and body.

One witnesses stated that the father stomped the victim's head as well, while the daughter kicked him.

Josiah Wright told police he pulled the victim off his chair in order to allow his daughter to assault him. He said he held other individuals back in order for her to continue hitting the victim.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000 on Josiah Wright and $30,000 on Jonah Wright.

