Wanted: Henry Holcomb

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Henry Holcomb is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual misconduct. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Henry Holcomb is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual misconduct.

His original sex offense happened in 2000 in Maryville and involved a 14-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 15th and Campbell streets in the downtown area of Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

Holcomb is currently wanted on a Missouri conditional release violation warrant for passing bad checks.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

