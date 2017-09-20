Wanted: Henry Holcomb

Henry Holcomb is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual misconduct. (CrimeStoppers)

His original sex offense happened in 2000 in Maryville and involved a 14-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 15th and Campbell streets in the downtown area of Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

Holcomb is currently wanted on a Missouri conditional release violation warrant for passing bad checks.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

