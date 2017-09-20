Tanker truck crashes on EB I-435 near Quivira, spills pesticides

The wreck happened about 8 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 435 near U.S. Highway 69. (KC Scout)

A hazardous material crew has been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck involving a tanker truck leaking pesticides.

The wreck happened about 8 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 435 near U.S. Highway 69.

Injury accident eastbound I-435 at Quivira. Lanes are closed for a significant amount of time. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/mdmyuuvrrt — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) September 20, 2017

The two right eastbound lanes of I-435 past Quivira Road are closed.

Minor injuries have been reported.

