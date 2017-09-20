Tanker truck crashes on EB I-435 near Quivira, spills pesticides - KCTV5

Tanker truck crashes on EB I-435 near Quivira, spills pesticides

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
The wreck happened about 8 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 435 near U.S. Highway 69. (KC Scout)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

A hazardous material crew has been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck involving a tanker truck leaking pesticides.

The wreck happened about 8 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 435 near U.S. Highway 69.

The two right eastbound lanes of I-435 past Quivira Road are closed.

Minor injuries have been reported.

