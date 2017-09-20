Missouri governor put to the test by St. Louis protests

Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.More >
Kansas City police say a student is in critical condition following an altercation at Ruskin High School. A spokesperson for the school district said a parent legally entered the school and got into an argument with a student and another student. Police do not know the relationship between the victim or student. Officers also do not know how the student ended up in critical condition. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
This pink sign outside a Fort Myers home sparking a lot of attention around the neighborhood and online.
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.
A teenage girl and a 3-year-old have died following a crash on Sunday. Police said the child died Monday evening.
A Texas woman's complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.
Employees at a military hospital referring to infants as "mini Satans" and making a crude gesture toward an infant in a series of photos have gone viral online, and the backlash has been swift.
The handwritten lawsuit says life inside the Jackson County Jail is pretty gross. The six men who filed the lawsuit say they want clean sheets, toothpaste and $30,000 of your tax money.
One person has died following a wreck involving a motorcycle and a bus.
A man is dead following a shooting at 50th Street and Troost Avenue on Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene at about 10 p.m.
