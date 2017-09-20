Missouri governor put to the test by St. Louis protests - KCTV5

Missouri governor put to the test by St. Louis protests

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
As a candidate, Greitens asserted that there could have been peace "by the second night" in Ferguson if the governor had exerted a commanding presence. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) As a candidate, Greitens asserted that there could have been peace "by the second night" in Ferguson if the governor had exerted a commanding presence. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' campaign promises are being put to the test by protests that began after a white former St. Louis police officer was acquitted in the death of a black drug suspect.

The protests are similar, though less violent, than ones that occurred in 2014 after a white Ferguson officer fatally shot a black 18-year-old. As a candidate, Greitens asserted that there could have been peace "by the second night" in Ferguson if the governor had exerted a commanding presence.

The Republican governor has not imposed a curfew, but he has been in St. Louis with a strong law-and-order message.

Protest leaders agree that Greitens has been consistent and clear. He succeeded Democrat Jay Nixon, who could not seek re-election because of term limits.

